Mission - Our beloved father, Guillermo "Grandpa" Gonzalez, entered eternal rest on August 11, 2020 at The Alfredo Gonzalez State Veterans Home in McAllen, Texas. He was born May 2, 1927 in Mercedes, Texas to Indalecio and Juana Gonzalez. He is preceded in death by his wife, Olivia Garza Gonzalez, and his infant son, Armando Gonzalez.Guillermo is survived by his children Arturo David (Ellen), Antonio (Elvia), Guillermo Jr. (Lydia), Diana (Ken), Linda (Fernando), grandchildren Cristina (George), Monica (Lottie), Celinda (Eddie), Adrian (Jesseca), Oliver, Tony, Megan, and great grandchildren Emily, Clara, Olivia and Lily. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Martina Vega of Adelanto, California.Guillermo resided in Mission, Texas most of his life. He entered the United States Marine Corps in service to his country in 1945 during WWII, stationed overseas in China. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Mission, Texas where he wed his sweetheart, Olivia. They would share a beautiful love of 68 years, raising a family and creating beautiful memories that we will cherish forever.Guillermo, lovingly known as "Grandpa," served as an example of devotion and kindness to his family and all who knew him. He was a quiet man who worked tirelessly and without complaint to provide a wonderful life for his family. He was a devout Catholic and member of the Catholic War Veterans in Mission, Texas. He had a beautiful voice and brought us so much joy when he sang. He was also a wonderful storyteller and loved telling jokes. Although not able to complete his own education, he sacrificed and worked to make sure his children all received a wonderful education beginning with Catholic School, and supported them in completing their college educations. Watching his Dallas Cowboys and Western movies, and listening to his Mexican music were among his favorite pastimes. He especially loved playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and they with him.The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who cared for him during his time at Las Palmas Healthcare Center and then his final years at The Alfredo Gonzalez State Veterans Home in McAllen, Texas. We appreciate the respect, kindness and care he received during his time there. We would also like to thank Allstate Hospice for their compassionate comfort care during his final days. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission, Texas.Due to the current COVID situation, a private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.