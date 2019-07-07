New Orleans, LA - Dr. Guillermo Nanez de Falcon died peacefully at his home on June 27, 2019 at the age of 82.



Guillermo was born in Brownsville, TX on August 30, 1936 to Dr. Alfredo and Clotilde (nee Falcon) Nanez. He graduated from Jefferson High School in San Antonio, TX in 1954. He received a BA in history from Trinity University and a Ph.D in history from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA, where he remained for the rest of his professional career. He was a scholar of Latin American studies, as well as a respected librarian and archivist. He began his career in the Special Collections Division of Tulane's Howard Tilton Memorial Library. However, it was at Tulane's renowned Latin American Library, where he served as director from 1990 to 2002, that he left an enduring legacy of distinguished leadership, retiring as the first Doris Stone Librarian of the Latin American Library. Guillermo is beloved by generations of Tulane students who benefited from his extensive knowledge, generosity and mentorship. Many became lifelong friends.



Guillermo was passionate about classical music, particularly opera, piano and chamber music. After retirement, he renewed his commitment to the New Orleans Friends of Music where he oversaw the design of brochures and programs, greeted patrons at concerts and helped choose artists for each concert season. He was also an avid supporter of the New Orleans Opera Association, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera and the Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorale (McAllen, TX).



Guillermo loved arthouse films and travel. He and his partner of 50 years, Bill Wallace, enjoyed traveling the world, including Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, most especially Latin America. He had an extraordinary gift for language and loved to learn new languages for both academic pursuits and his extensive travels. Guillermo and Bill loved to entertain, hosting wonderful dinner parties for their many friends. Guillermo will be remembered as a skilled chef and for his sharp wit.



Bill Wallace, his sister, Marta, and brother, Rolando preceded Guillermo in death. He is survived by his cousins, nieces and nephews, and by his many friends, who loved him dearly. No services are scheduled at this time. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Latin American Library [[email protected]] or the New Orleans Friends of Music [friendsofmusic.org]. Published in The Monitor on July 7, 2019