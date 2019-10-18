Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Guillermo S. Lopez Obituary
EDINBURG - Guillermo S. Lopez, 83, went home to the Lord Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

Born in Estacion Los Aldamas, Nuevo Leon, he had lived in Edinburg for most of his life. Guillermo married the love of his life in 1967. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Mr. Lopez enjoyed watching baseball and boxing besides spending quality time with his family. Guillermo will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Panfilo and Guillermina Lopez.

Guillermo is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Reyna Lopez of Edinburg; three children, Lucero (Jose Luis) Guzman of Edinburg, Guillermo (Veronica) Lopez of Fulshear, TX, Martha Lopez of Edinburg; four grandchildren, Yadith, Victor, Yoanna, Thaisse; and a brother, Leopoldo (Irene) Lopez of Monterrey, N.L.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, October 18, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 18, 2019
