San Juan - Guillermo "Willie" Vargas, 88, went home to the Lord Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Born in Glen Flora, TX, Guillermo lived in San Juan for most of his later years in life. He was well known for his artistic talent in autobody repair and painting. "Willie" retired July 2018 after 35 years with TNX doing what he loved the most.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; and daughter, Lupita.

Guillermo is survived by eight children, Juana Leticia (Pedro) Castro of Pasadena, Guillermo (Juanita) Vargas of Houston, Valentin (Bertha Alicia) Vargas of Donna, Maria Guadalupe (Raul) Hernandez of Dallas, Ruben (Martina) Vargas of Spring, Maria Teresa Vargas of Reynosa, Petra (Jaime Alberto) Salazar of Mission, Dr. Dora Elia (Frank) Bustos of San Juan; 26 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; four sisters; three brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on May 4, 2020.
