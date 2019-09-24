|
|
Hidalgo - Gustavo Cantu, 85, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at The Heights at Alamo following a lengthy illness. Gustavo was preceded in death by his parents, Nicolas and Romana Cantu, his wife of 50 years , Saida and two brothers, Raymundo and Ruben Cantu. He is survived by his three daughters; Aida, Edna and Sonia (Ramiro) Hernandez, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, his siblings; Humberto (Fela) Cantu, Eutimio (Adelaida) Cantu, Gilberto (Angelita) Cantu, Hugo (Denise) Cantu, Sinforosa Garza, Blanca Garza, Diana Cantu and Nina Cantu. Gustavo was very active in his community. He worked several jobs including, Patrol Sgt. for Hidalgo Police Department and Food Services for Hidalgo ISD. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service and 7 p.m. rosary on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. Funeral mass will be celebrated in his honor at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hidalgo. Burial will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 24, 2019