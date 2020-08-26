1/1
Gustavo (Gus) Molina
Weslaco - Gustavo ('Gus') Molina (70) passed away on August 22, 2020. He was born in Edinburg, Texas and lived a prosperous life. He was a veteran (US Army), sports official, and a USPS letter carrier before retirement. He had a personality that touched many in a positive way.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Erasmo Sr and Ernestina, his brother, Alejandro, his niece, Rebecca, and his father-in-law, Jesus Hernandez. Gustavo was a proud and loving family man. He is survived by his wife, Rosalinda H. Molina, and 4 children and 5 grandchildren; his three sons, Gustavo Andres (Priscilla), Mario Rene (Veronica), Richard Erik (Christina) and his daughter, Judith Marissa (Michael); his grandsons, Hunter, Michael, and Derek and his granddaughters, Kodi and Victoria. He is also survived by 7 siblings: Erasmo Jr (Liz), Lucila (Alfonso), Rodolfo (Gloria), Roberto (Reynalda), Cristina (David), Reynaldo, and Cristela (Rene). He is survived by many nieces and nephews, his mother-in-law, Margarita Hernandez, and his fur baby, Luna. Scheduled services will take place at Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco. Visitation: Thursday, August 27th, 3:00-7:00 pm. Funeral service: Friday, August 28th, 9:45am. Burial: Weslaco City Cemetery, 11:00am. Gustavo Molina will forever be in our hearts.

Funeral services were under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco. Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com





Published in The Monitor on Aug. 26, 2020.
