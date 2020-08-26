Weslaco - Gustavo ('Gus') Molina (70) passed away on August 22, 2020. He was born in Edinburg, Texas and lived a prosperous life. He was a veteran (US Army), sports official, and a USPS letter carrier before retirement. He had a personality that touched many in a positive way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Erasmo Sr and Ernestina, his brother, Alejandro, his niece, Rebecca, and his father-in-law, Jesus Hernandez. Gustavo was a proud and loving family man. He is survived by his wife, Rosalinda H. Molina, and 4 children and 5 grandchildren; his three sons, Gustavo Andres (Priscilla), Mario Rene (Veronica), Richard Erik (Christina) and his daughter, Judith Marissa (Michael); his grandsons, Hunter, Michael, and Derek and his granddaughters, Kodi and Victoria. He is also survived by 7 siblings: Erasmo Jr (Liz), Lucila (Alfonso), Rodolfo (Gloria), Roberto (Reynalda), Cristina (David), Reynaldo, and Cristela (Rene). He is survived by many nieces and nephews, his mother-in-law, Margarita Hernandez, and his fur baby, Luna. Scheduled services will take place at Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco. Visitation: Thursday, August 27th, 3:00-7:00 pm. Funeral service: Friday, August 28th, 9:45am. Burial: Weslaco City Cemetery, 11:00am. Gustavo Molina will forever be in our hearts.
Funeral services were under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco. Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com