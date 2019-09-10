|
|
Edinburg - Guy C. Bush passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at his residence. He was 89 years old.
He was born on November 22, 1929, in Paducah, Texas, but spent the remainder of his life in Hargill, and Edinburg, Texas.
Guy enlisted in the U.S. Army on November 2, 1950, where he served in the 40th Infantry Division. He was stationed in Korea during part of the Korean War.
He was a farmer for most of his life, working at the Richards' Farm in Hargill, and then later at the Sharyland Plantation as a foreman.
He was well-known as a lifelong Saint Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and watched as many games as he possibly could. This was also a passion he shared with his mother for many years.
Guy is preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Hughes) Bush, whom he married in 1979. She passed away last October.
He is also preceded in death by his mother, Aileen "Dude" McClaugherty, his step-father, Edward McClaugherty and his sister, Joyce Dean Jones.
His survivors are his sisters, Irene Soward (Milton) from Plano, and Marlyn McKinney (James) from Austin, his nieces, Jackie Miller, Jennifer Cali and Joy Breed, his nephews, West Soward, Dean Jordan, Brent Jones, and Brian McKinney, and their children, step-children-Mark Eddy (Lori) from Old Forge, New York, Bethann Dooley, McAllen, Mary Catherine Eddy from San Antonio, and David J. Eddy (Nanette) from Buffalo, New York, 8 step-grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Angelina Sabado for her care the last couple of years and Michelle Vernone, Edinburg FUMC, for officiating.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Graveside service will take place at Valle De La Paz Cemetery in Hargill at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Military honors will be conducted by Elsa Post #7473.
Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 10, 2019