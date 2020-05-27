Mission - Harold Deane Munal, age 69, passed peacefully Tuesday, May 26th, 2020, at his home.
Harold is proceeded in death by his parents, Dr. H. Deane and Elizabeth Munal of San Juan, TX. He is survived by his wife, Donna Munal; son, H. Deane Munal and wife, Meredith Munal and two children, Harold D. Munal and Molly Munal of Sherman, TX; daughter, Audrey Pekar and husband, Jacob Pekar and two children, Cade Pekar and Ellie Pekar of Lyford, TX; son, Glenn Munal and wife, Erica Munal and son, Henry Munal of Palmhurst, TX; and son, Lafe Munal of San Antonio, TX. Harold is also survived by his brother, Jaime Munal and wife, Trecia Munal of San Juan, TX.
Harold loved his grandkids and spent many afternoons teaching them to fish and stealing warm cookies from the kitchen.
Services will be held Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at 10AM at Kreidler Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Harold's honor to a charity of your choice.
Harold is proceeded in death by his parents, Dr. H. Deane and Elizabeth Munal of San Juan, TX. He is survived by his wife, Donna Munal; son, H. Deane Munal and wife, Meredith Munal and two children, Harold D. Munal and Molly Munal of Sherman, TX; daughter, Audrey Pekar and husband, Jacob Pekar and two children, Cade Pekar and Ellie Pekar of Lyford, TX; son, Glenn Munal and wife, Erica Munal and son, Henry Munal of Palmhurst, TX; and son, Lafe Munal of San Antonio, TX. Harold is also survived by his brother, Jaime Munal and wife, Trecia Munal of San Juan, TX.
Harold loved his grandkids and spent many afternoons teaching them to fish and stealing warm cookies from the kitchen.
Services will be held Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at 10AM at Kreidler Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Harold's honor to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 27, 2020.