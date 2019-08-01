|
|
DONNA - Harold Hensley (76) has gone to be with the Lord late Saturday afternoon. He is preceded by his parents Otis and Ruth Hensley, and 3 siblings Betty Brown, June Deyoe, and Rosie Eash. Mr. Hensley is survived by his loving wife Victoria Hensley and his 2 sons James and Taylor Hensley, daughter Destiny Bulnes and his siblings Otis Hensley Jr, Mark Hensley, Janet Downing, Violet Bash, Doris Swanson and Carolyn Boroseivecoz. Harold had his degree in accounting and ended his career with CPA. Mr. Hensley was born on Baxter Springs Kansas and served in the Navy for 4 years. He was a kind and loving person may he rest in peace.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019