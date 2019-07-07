Home

Lakeway, TX - Dr. Harold R. Wooldridge, 99, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019, in Lakeway, TX. He is survived by daughters Liz Crews (Santa Fe, NM) and Cynthia (John) Davenport (Lakeway, TX); grandchildren John (Jen) Davenport, Jr. (The Woodlands, TX), and Kathryn (Taylor) White (Lakeway, TX); and five great-grandchildren. He served in WWII and also in the Korean War. He practiced orthodontics in McAllen, TX until 1979, and eventually retired to Santa Fe, NM.

A family graveside service will be held in July at Santa Fe Nat'l Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on July 7, 2019
