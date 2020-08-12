McAllen - Harvey Kurt Mutz, age 82, entered eternal life on August 8, 2020, at the McAllen Heart Hospital.He was born on July 10, 1938, in Raymondville, Texas, to Leonard and Lucille Mutz. Aftergraduation from high school, Harvey proudly served his country in the Army National Guard atFort Polk in Louisiana. He went to officer candidate school and was honorably discharged as alieutenant.Upon leaving the service in the late 1960's, he was drawn to agriculture and ended up workingat Weaks Martin Implement Company in Mission, Texas, as a salesman who exuded confidenceand trust. Rosco Watkins sold Harvey a portion of the business where he continued his journeyas a trusted businessman with John Watkins. Harvey's love for the business and theemployee's was immeasurable. He was a leader/mentor to many and a friend to all his staff.Harvey loved God, loved his church, Calvary Baptist, where he served in the FAITH evangelismprogram and various committees. He always had a positive attitude, supported his church andits leaders, enjoyed fellowship, and was a jolly friend to many. He was considered a mentor,minister, and parental figure to a magnitude of people.Harvey was married to his loving wife, Minerva, who walked beside him for 30 years. He was aloving and proud father to his son in law Terry Michell and children, Tracy (Brannon) Brooke;Pamela (Paul) Kemp; Patricia Brown; Alexander Mutz and Harvey Kurt Mutz, Jr. He found joyin his grandchildren Tanner Mitchell; Ashleigh (Logan) Eubank; Zachary Mitchell; Jillian(Matthew) Carson; Corbin Brooke; Hayden Kemp; Jared Kemp; Louis (Dora) Brown and HaleighBrown and most recently, his great-granddaughter Evie Eubank.Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lucille Mutz; brothers Eugene andGary Mutz and his daughters Kimberly Mitchell and Jenny Lou Mutz.The family wishes to extend their most heartfelt thank you to the loving healthcare heros at theMcAllen Heart Hospital who cared for Harvey.Considering the safety of all, a memorial service to celebrate Harvey's life will be held at a latertime.