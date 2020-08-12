1/1
Harvey Kurt Mutz
{ "" }
McAllen - Harvey Kurt Mutz, age 82, entered eternal life on August 8, 2020, at the McAllen Heart Hospital.

He was born on July 10, 1938, in Raymondville, Texas, to Leonard and Lucille Mutz. After

graduation from high school, Harvey proudly served his country in the Army National Guard at

Fort Polk in Louisiana. He went to officer candidate school and was honorably discharged as a

lieutenant.

Upon leaving the service in the late 1960's, he was drawn to agriculture and ended up working

at Weaks Martin Implement Company in Mission, Texas, as a salesman who exuded confidence

and trust. Rosco Watkins sold Harvey a portion of the business where he continued his journey

as a trusted businessman with John Watkins. Harvey's love for the business and the

employee's was immeasurable. He was a leader/mentor to many and a friend to all his staff.

Harvey loved God, loved his church, Calvary Baptist, where he served in the FAITH evangelism

program and various committees. He always had a positive attitude, supported his church and

its leaders, enjoyed fellowship, and was a jolly friend to many. He was considered a mentor,

minister, and parental figure to a magnitude of people.

Harvey was married to his loving wife, Minerva, who walked beside him for 30 years. He was a

loving and proud father to his son in law Terry Michell and children, Tracy (Brannon) Brooke;

Pamela (Paul) Kemp; Patricia Brown; Alexander Mutz and Harvey Kurt Mutz, Jr. He found joy

in his grandchildren Tanner Mitchell; Ashleigh (Logan) Eubank; Zachary Mitchell; Jillian

(Matthew) Carson; Corbin Brooke; Hayden Kemp; Jared Kemp; Louis (Dora) Brown and Haleigh

Brown and most recently, his great-granddaughter Evie Eubank.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lucille Mutz; brothers Eugene and

Gary Mutz and his daughters Kimberly Mitchell and Jenny Lou Mutz.

The family wishes to extend their most heartfelt thank you to the loving healthcare heros at the

McAllen Heart Hospital who cared for Harvey.

Considering the safety of all, a memorial service to celebrate Harvey's life will be held at a later

time.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elizondo Mortuary and Cremation
3220 North Conway
Mission, TX 78573
(956) 585-2223
