Harvey Mutz
McAllen - Family and friends of Harvey Mutz (July 10, 1938- August 08, 2020) are respectfully inviting you to attend the memorial service to celebrate God's faithfulness and grace in Harvey's life. This service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church located at 1600 Harvey Drive, McAllen, Texas on Saturday, November 21st at 2pm. Pastor Dr. Rolando D. Aguirre will be officiating. There is enough room for all guests to be part of this celebration in a socially distanced manner. Thank you in anticipation for your attendance to this meaningful commemoration of a man that lovingly and faithfully served God, his family, his country, and his business community until the end.

Published in The Monitor on Nov. 15, 2020.
