1/1
Heberto Barrera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rio Grande City - Heberto "Beto" Barrera, 89 years old, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at

McAllen Medical Hospital. He was a loving, hardworking, and humorous man who

was happiest when laughing with his family over a meal or outside on his ranch,

tending to his livestock. Beto is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Emma

Barrera; three children, Eduardo Barrera, Veronica Reyna, and Eloisa Molina; his

daughter-in-law, Cynthia Barrera, and son-in-law, Antonio Reyna; and his

grandchildren, Dayna (husband, Eric), Bianca, and Annika (fiancé, Sam); his siblings,

Esperanza Rangel (husband, George), Minerva Battle, Rosario Garcia, Diana Castillo

(husband, Alex), Rosalee Flitter, Homero Barrera, and Belinda Vega (husband,

Arturo); and beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his

mother and father, Celina and Macario, his sister, Connie Consuelo, as well as his

brothers and sister-in-law Robert, Jerry, and Olga.

Sanchez Funeral Home will be in charge of his funeral services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved