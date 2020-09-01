Heberto Barrera

Rio Grande City - Heberto "Beto" Barrera, 89 years old, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, atMcAllen Medical Hospital. He was a loving, hardworking, and humorous man whowas happiest when laughing with his family over a meal or outside on his ranch,tending to his livestock. Beto is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, EmmaBarrera; three children, Eduardo Barrera, Veronica Reyna, and Eloisa Molina; hisdaughter-in-law, Cynthia Barrera, and son-in-law, Antonio Reyna; and hisgrandchildren, Dayna (husband, Eric), Bianca, and Annika (fiancé, Sam); his siblings,Esperanza Rangel (husband, George), Minerva Battle, Rosario Garcia, Diana Castillo(husband, Alex), Rosalee Flitter, Homero Barrera, and Belinda Vega (husband,Arturo); and beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by hismother and father, Celina and Macario, his sister, Connie Consuelo, as well as hisbrothers and sister-in-law Robert, Jerry, and Olga.Sanchez Funeral Home will be in charge of his funeral services.