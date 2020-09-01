Heberto Barrera

Rio Grande City - Heberto "Beto" Barrera, 89 years old, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at
McAllen Medical Hospital. He was a loving, hardworking, and humorous man who
was happiest when laughing with his family over a meal or outside on his ranch,
tending to his livestock. Beto is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Emma
Barrera; three children, Eduardo Barrera, Veronica Reyna, and Eloisa Molina; his
daughter-in-law, Cynthia Barrera, and son-in-law, Antonio Reyna; and his
grandchildren, Dayna (husband, Eric), Bianca, and Annika (fiancé, Sam); his siblings,
Esperanza Rangel (husband, George), Minerva Battle, Rosario Garcia, Diana Castillo
(husband, Alex), Rosalee Flitter, Homero Barrera, and Belinda Vega (husband,
Arturo); and beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his
mother and father, Celina and Macario, his sister, Connie Consuelo, as well as his
brothers and sister-in-law Robert, Jerry, and Olga.
Sanchez Funeral Home will be in charge of his funeral services.