San Juan - Hector Alanis Garcia, 95, went home to the Lord Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his residence in San Juan.
Born in Los Aldamas, N.L., Mexico, Hector was a former resident of Riverbank, California and lived in San Juan the last two and a half years of his life. He was a loving son, caretaker to his siblings, loving uncle, and a man with a very generous heart who would help many in financial need.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon Alanis Cantu and Felipa Garcia Pena; two siblings, Trinidad Alanis Carrillo and Flora Alanis Salinas.
Hector is survived by four siblings, Esperanza Alanis Gutierrez of Harlingen, Consuelo Alanis Gutierrez of San Juan, Ramon Alanis of California, Bertha Alanis Ramirez of South Houston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 23, 2019