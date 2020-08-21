1/1
Hector Barrera Sr.
Pharr - With humble acceptance of God's will, our beloved husband and father, Hector Barrera Sr., peacefully joined God in heaven on August 10, 2020 in his birthplace of Pharr, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Lupita, his son, Hector Sr., his daughter Liza, and his son, Jason and two grandchildren. He was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Mission. Hector came from humble beginnings. His relentless hard work, business acumen and drive led him to become an entrepreneur. He established North 10th Motors and McAllen-Pharr Storage Rentals. He supported charities for Christ. He was selfless and sacrificed everything for his family. His dream was to see all his children graduate from college and his dream came true. He will forever be our HERO and his legacy and memory will forever live on. He was laid to rest at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens on August 20, 2020.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
