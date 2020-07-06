Elsa- - Hector C. Rios, 78, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.
Mr. Hector Rios was born on August 19, 1941 to Mr. Alberto Rios & Mrs. Josefina Cantu Rios in Mexico.
Mr. Rios is preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memories is his Loving Wife: Olga G. Rios; his sons: Evelio Rios & Braulio (Mayela Lopez) Rios; his daughter Irelia (Antonio Lopez Jr.) Rios; his grandchildren: Michael Villarreal, Adolfo Rios, Brian Rios, Melanie Rios, Maylen Rios & Brandon Rios.
Visitation for Mr. Rios is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens in Elsa. A Chapel Service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens in Elsa. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.