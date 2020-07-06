1/1
Hector C. Rios
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hector's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsa- - Hector C. Rios, 78, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

Mr. Hector Rios was born on August 19, 1941 to Mr. Alberto Rios & Mrs. Josefina Cantu Rios in Mexico.

Mr. Rios is preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memories is his Loving Wife: Olga G. Rios; his sons: Evelio Rios & Braulio (Mayela Lopez) Rios; his daughter Irelia (Antonio Lopez Jr.) Rios; his grandchildren: Michael Villarreal, Adolfo Rios, Brian Rios, Melanie Rios, Maylen Rios & Brandon Rios.

Visitation for Mr. Rios is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens in Elsa. A Chapel Service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens in Elsa. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.

Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salinas Funeral Home
304 E. Edinburg Avenue
Elsa, TX 78543
(956) 262-2971
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved