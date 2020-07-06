Elsa- - Hector C. Rios, 78, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.Mr. Hector Rios was born on August 19, 1941 to Mr. Alberto Rios & Mrs. Josefina Cantu Rios in Mexico.Mr. Rios is preceded in death by his parents.Left to cherish his memories is his Loving Wife: Olga G. Rios; his sons: Evelio Rios & Braulio (Mayela Lopez) Rios; his daughter Irelia (Antonio Lopez Jr.) Rios; his grandchildren: Michael Villarreal, Adolfo Rios, Brian Rios, Melanie Rios, Maylen Rios & Brandon Rios.Visitation for Mr. Rios is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens in Elsa. A Chapel Service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens in Elsa. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.