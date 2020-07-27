1/1
Hector G. Robles Sr.
1931 - 2020
Weslaco - Donna- Hector G. Robles, Sr.

Of Donna, Tx, Passed away on Sunday

July 12, 2020 at Weslaco Knapp Memorial Hospital

Funeral services are pending and will be posted on

Hawkins Funeral Home website in Weslaco, Texas

Hector Robles was born in Weslaco, Texas on July 16, 1931.

He attended Weslaco High School and Pan American College

and was also in the National Guard 112th Armored Cavalry.

"Rarin to Go" was their motto

Throughout his life he worked in several professions. He worked for the

Texas Liquor Board in Roma, Texas and the Goodyear Store in Sanger, California

where he became store manager. Later he moved back to Texas to raise his

family and start his own appliance and refrigeration repair business

in Weslaco Texas. He was a free spirited man who loved telling jokes,

always laughing, and once in a while throwing in a loud "grito" which

everyone enjoyed to hear. He is blessed and will live forever in the hearts

of his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his son Hector G. Robles Jr, and his

Parents Francisco G. Robles and Eduvijes T. Robles, his brothers

Rolando Robles, Reynaldo G. Robles, sisters Dora G. Menchaca,

Oralia G. Thompson and Elia G. Robles

He is survived by his daughter Nohemi G. Rodriguez (Rogelio) sons

Mario Albert Robles and Arturo E. Robles (Mary), 4 grandchildren,

1 great grandchild and brother Raul Robles of Maryland.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Weslaco
2222 E. Business 83
Weslaco, TX 78596
956-969-0030
