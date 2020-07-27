Weslaco - Donna- Hector G. Robles, Sr.Of Donna, Tx, Passed away on SundayJuly 12, 2020 at Weslaco Knapp Memorial HospitalFuneral services are pending and will be posted onHawkins Funeral Home website in Weslaco, TexasHector Robles was born in Weslaco, Texas on July 16, 1931.He attended Weslaco High School and Pan American Collegeand was also in the National Guard 112th Armored Cavalry."Rarin to Go" was their mottoThroughout his life he worked in several professions. He worked for theTexas Liquor Board in Roma, Texas and the Goodyear Store in Sanger, Californiawhere he became store manager. Later he moved back to Texas to raise hisfamily and start his own appliance and refrigeration repair businessin Weslaco Texas. He was a free spirited man who loved telling jokes,always laughing, and once in a while throwing in a loud "grito" whicheveryone enjoyed to hear. He is blessed and will live forever in the heartsof his family and friends.He is preceded in death by his son Hector G. Robles Jr, and hisParents Francisco G. Robles and Eduvijes T. Robles, his brothersRolando Robles, Reynaldo G. Robles, sisters Dora G. Menchaca,Oralia G. Thompson and Elia G. RoblesHe is survived by his daughter Nohemi G. Rodriguez (Rogelio) sonsMario Albert Robles and Arturo E. Robles (Mary), 4 grandchildren,1 great grandchild and brother Raul Robles of Maryland.