Weslaco - Donna- Hector G. Robles, Sr.
Of Donna, Tx, Passed away on Sunday
July 12, 2020 at Weslaco Knapp Memorial Hospital
Funeral services are pending and will be posted on
Hawkins Funeral Home website in Weslaco, Texas
Hector Robles was born in Weslaco, Texas on July 16, 1931.
He attended Weslaco High School and Pan American College
and was also in the National Guard 112th Armored Cavalry.
"Rarin to Go" was their motto
Throughout his life he worked in several professions. He worked for the
Texas Liquor Board in Roma, Texas and the Goodyear Store in Sanger, California
where he became store manager. Later he moved back to Texas to raise his
family and start his own appliance and refrigeration repair business
in Weslaco Texas. He was a free spirited man who loved telling jokes,
always laughing, and once in a while throwing in a loud "grito" which
everyone enjoyed to hear. He is blessed and will live forever in the hearts
of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his son Hector G. Robles Jr, and his
Parents Francisco G. Robles and Eduvijes T. Robles, his brothers
Rolando Robles, Reynaldo G. Robles, sisters Dora G. Menchaca,
Oralia G. Thompson and Elia G. Robles
He is survived by his daughter Nohemi G. Rodriguez (Rogelio) sons
Mario Albert Robles and Arturo E. Robles (Mary), 4 grandchildren,
1 great grandchild and brother Raul Robles of Maryland.