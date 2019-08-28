|
Mission - Hector Javier Diaz, 63, passed away on August 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; Raul and Diamantina Diaz. He is survived by his son, Hector Thomas Diaz and brother; Raul Diaz Jr.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 28, 2019