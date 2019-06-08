Home

Hector Joe "Sony" Hernandez Jr.

Hector Joe "Sony" Hernandez Jr. Obituary
Edinburg - Hector Joe "Sony" Hernandez Jr., 36, went home to our Lord, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Ogden, Utah, Sony had lived in Edinburg most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jose Luciano & Julia Hernandez; maternal grandparents, Jose C. & Agapita Morales; and a cousin, Rocky Rodriguez.

Sony is survived by his loving daughter, Monay B. Hernandez of Edinburg; his parents, Hector Joe Sr. & Esmeralda Hernandez of La Blanca; a sister, Monica (Juan Morales) Hernandez; a brother, Andy Hernandez; two nieces, Jennifer Hernandez, Vivianna Morales; two nephews, Juan M. Morales III & Christian Alejandro Morales, all of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on June 8, 2019
