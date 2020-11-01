1/1
Hector Sandoval
San Juan - Hector Sandoval, 64, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Hector was a beloved and dedicated science teacher for nearly 40 years. He taught at various schools throughout his career. His last years were spent teaching at PSJA North ECHS. He and his wife Elizabeth celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary in October 2020. Hector was a kind, smart, and generous man. He was loved by all who knew him and all his current and past students. Hector will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Ozuna; a brother, Ramiro Sandoval.

Mr. Sandoval is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Sandoval; three children, Marriah Sandoval, Stephen Sandoval, Lauren Sandoval; son in law, Javi De Leon; a sister, Rebecca Mason.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
