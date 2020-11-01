San Juan - Hector Sandoval, 64, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.Hector was a beloved and dedicated science teacher for nearly 40 years. He taught at various schools throughout his career. His last years were spent teaching at PSJA North ECHS. He and his wife Elizabeth celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary in October 2020. Hector was a kind, smart, and generous man. He was loved by all who knew him and all his current and past students. Hector will be dearly missed.He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Ozuna; a brother, Ramiro Sandoval.Mr. Sandoval is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Sandoval; three children, Marriah Sandoval, Stephen Sandoval, Lauren Sandoval; son in law, Javi De Leon; a sister, Rebecca Mason.Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.