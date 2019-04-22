Tomball, TX - Helen Virginia Badillo, 96, of Tomball, Texas, formerly of McAllen, Texas, has died peacefully in her sleep. She is predeceased by her parents, Tasso and Mildred (Burnett) Efferding and her sister Edna of Bellevue, Iowa, and her late husband of 67 years, Juan Antonio "Tony" Badillo of McAllen, Texas.



Helen graduated from Bellevue High School where she received accolades for her contributions to music and dramatics. Having met her husband at the University of Dubuque, Helen became a devoted homemaker and community volunteer in McAllen, Corpus Christi, and Kingsville, Texas. Her activities included leadership positions in the United Methodist Church, the League of Women Voters, and the Texas Federation of Republican Women.



Survivors include Helen's three daughters, Gloria Badillo Hill of Austin, Texas, Patty Duncan of Tomball, Texas and Barbara Sheffield of Round Rock, Texas; granddaughter, Toni Hill of Austin; grandsons, Jep Hill III of Vancouver, BC, and Jack Boyd Sheffield Jr. of Austin; and great granddaughters, Tiffany, Caitlyn, Amber, and Summer Berry of Austin.



Despite many years of failing health, Helen handled adversity with courage and grace. She enjoyed attending parties, working jigsaw puzzles, playing dominoes and gazing out of her window at the numerous birds (and one squirrel) who frequented her bird feeder. Helen's beautiful artwork became her passion. Her walls were adorned with colorful birds, flowers and sea creatures.



The family wishes to thank Helen's friends and the staff at her nursing facility for their care and support during Helen's final days.