McAllen - Helen Clayton, 93, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Comfort House in McAllen. She was born on Jan. 5, 1926 in Oklahoma.



Helen worked alongside her mother for many years at Little's Cafe in McAllen. She moved to Humble Camp in Jim Hogg County and operated "The Boarding House" for many years. She later moved back to McAllen and worked for McAllen ISD Food Service Dept. before retiring.



She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Little, J.B. Little, one sister, Carmelita Lankford; mother, Jewell Miller.



Helen is survived by 3 children, Jean Clayton, John Clayton, and Ruth Reeger. Grandchildren, Judy Doiel, Tammy Calvanico, John Clayton III, Dana Clayton, and Ami Briscoe, 1 brother, Clarence Little (Pam); 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Tues., May 28, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm with a prayer service at 5pm at Virgil Wilson Memorial Chapel in Mission. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary of Mission, TX. Published in The Monitor on May 25, 2019