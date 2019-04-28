McAllen - Helen Marie Robohn Durstine, 92, of Topeka, Kansas, formerly of McAllen, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Homestead Assisted Living of Topeka.



Helen was born on November 15, 1926, in Burlington, Ks, and was the 6th child of Walter Ebener Robohn and Margaret Mary Weigand Robohn.



She married Kenneth R. Durstine on June 16, 1947, in Topeka. Ken and Helen lived in Topeka until they both retired and moved to McAllen, Texas, in 1981.



Helen served as the head of the chaplaincy group at the Rio Grande Cancer Center in McAllen for many years. Following Ken's death in McAllen in 2006, Helen returned to Topeka.



Helen is survived by her sister, Julia Tutin of Joplin, MO; four children: David Durstine (Tamara), Denver, Colorado, Ann Durstine Miller (Shane), La Jolla, California, Ken Durstine, Jr., Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Lynn Weaver (Dan), Topeka, grandsons Scott Weaver, Jackson, Wyoming, Michael Miller (Michelle), San Diego, California, great granddaughter Katarina Miller and great grandson Bryson Miller of San Diego.



Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A celebration of Helen's life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka, Kansas. Private inurnment will be in Sabetha, Kansas at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary