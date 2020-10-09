McAllen - Heliodoro Q. Martinez, 83, passed away on October 4, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center.



He is preceded in death by his parents Alberto and Concepcion Martinez; and by his sons Heliodoro Martinez Jr. and Oscar J. Martinez.



He is survived by his loving wife María Elena Martinez; his children: Sylvia Vargas, Alma R. Martinez, Olga L. Troncoso, Norma E. Molina, Juan E. Martinez, Nora A. Leal, Graciela M. Guillen, Gilberto Martinez, Martha E. Martinez, Javier Martinez and William Martinez; and by 35 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.



