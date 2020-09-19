1/1
Herbert A. Wied
Mission - Herbert A. Wied passed away on Sunday, August 23rd at his home in Mission, TX at the age of 97. Surrounded by family, his last few days were spent like most other days in his life, filled with stories of his youth, coffee every morning, honey on bread and prayer before every meal. He was born in Poteet, TX to Arthur Wied and Annie Schuh and grew up in Hebbronville, TX. He enlisted in the United States Army during World War II, where he honorably and proudly served. After leaving the family dairy business in Hebbronville, he moved his family to the Valley and was employed by Valley Farms until his retirement. As part of the "Greatest Generation", he had a keen appreciation for work, family and the things that matter most in life. He, Poppa/Pop to most of us, extended a handshake to everyone, was always willing to tell you a story even without prompting, talk to you about cows or figure out how to do something that involved red hay-bale string as part of the fix.

He is preceded in death by; his wife of 72 years, Ada Wied, his brother Franklin Wied, his sister Bonnie Wolfshohl and brother Dillard Wied. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Donna Wied, Glenn (Dorothy) Wied, and Dana (Caroline) Wied; 7 grandchildren, Stacey Pray (Jensen), Brian Wied (Candace), Leonard Mettlach (Evelyn), Amber Barnett (Kenneth), Tabitha Wied (Michael), Franklin Wied (Anna) and Elizabeth Davidson, 24 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren and brother Perry Wied.

Services are being held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission on Saturday, September 26th at 2pm, with a graveside service at Valley Memorial Gardens at 3pm. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
02:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
SEP
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
