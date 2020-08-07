1/1
Heriberto Cazares
EDINBURG - Heriberto Cazares, 86, went home to our Lord Friday, July 31, 2020, at Winsor Arbor View in Edinburg.

Born in San Jose De Las Flores, N.L., MX, Mr. Cazares had lived in Edinburg most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Felicitas Cazares; and his parents, Francisco and Francisca Cazares; and a brother, Rogelio Cazares.

Mr. Cazares is survived by five children, Juan (Sonia) Cazares of Edinburg, Heriberto (Christine) Cazares Jr. of Kingsville, TX, Hualberto (Martha) Cazares of Rio Grande City, Sergio (Kathy) Cazares, Homero (Mary) Cazares, both of Edinburg; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Antonio Cazares, Pedro Cazares, both of Edinburg, Victor Cazares of Monterrey, N.L., Juventino Cazares of Houston and Francisco Cazares of Edinburg.

Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
