|
|
Mission - Herlinda H. Perez, age 68, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She was preceded in death by her father, Pedro Hernandez & her brother, Efrain Hernandez.
She is survived by her husband, Alfredo Perez, three sons, Ruben Perez, David Perez & Alfredo Perez, Jr., one daughter, Guadalupe Perez Salinas, her mother, Martina M. Hernandez, her siblings, Aurelio Hernandez, Pedro Hernandez, Jr., Juan Hernandez, Luis Hernandez, Ramiro Hernandez, Josefa Hernandez, Margarita Hernandez, Reyna Hernandez & Graciela Hernandez, 8 Grandchildren & 9 Great Grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with Prayer Service conducted at 6:45 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Today, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Catholic Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on May 24, 2019