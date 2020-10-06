Edcouch - Hermelinda Peña, 75, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.She is preceded in death by her parents, Senovio and San Juanita Cano; two sisters, Eluteria Cano and Rebecca Peña.Mrs. Peña is survived by her husband, Rogelio Peña; six children, San Juanita (Manuel) Rojas, Sara (Juan Renteria) Peña, Veronica (Octavio) Zubia, Rosa Dalia (Oscar Puente) Peña, Nora Lydia (Juan Manuel) Islas, Marlene (Juan Angel) Alonzo; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Felicitas Martinez, Felipa De Luna and Jose Cano.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.