Rio Grande City - Hermelinda Reyes, age, 82, passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020 peacefully at her residence in Rio Grande City surrounded by her family. She was born on November 20, 1937 in Mexico. She is preceded in death by her parents, Epifanio and Manuela Alaniz, sisters Endeliamar Garza and Petra Garcia, brothers Ernesto and Florentino Alanis. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roberto Reyes, and her children, Rogelio (Leida), Rosario, Romelia Reyes, Maribel R. (David) Manley, Roberto (Jessica) Jr., and Ricardo (Cindy) Reyes. Her grandchildren, Aaron (Nallely), Jose Roberto, Julian, Samantha, Ezekiel Reyes, Emily and Avery Janssen. Her great-grandchildren, Khloe, Aaliyah and Alinah Reyes. Sisters Alicia Garza and Narcedalia Cantu brother Israel Alanis and numerous nephews and nieces. Viewing will be held on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Viewing continues on Monday March 16, 2020 from 8:00 am to 9:45 am burial to follow at Los Garza Cemetery in Rio Grande City at 10:00 am. Funeral services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals in Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 15, 2020