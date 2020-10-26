1/1
Hermelinda Velasquez de Velasquez
MISSION - Hermelinda Velasquez de Velasquez, age, 96, went to be with our Lord, Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Mission Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Michoacan, Mexico on October 15, 1924 to Julian Velasquez and Martina Rojo. She married Jorge Velasquez and had 8 children.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Julian Velasquez and Martina Rojo Velasquez, her husband; Jorge Velasquez; 3 children; Bernarda Velasquez, Alfega Velasquez and Sebastian Velasquez, and 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

She is survived by her children; Jose M. (Ignacia) Velasquez, Felipe (Juanita) Velasquez, Maria Gloria (Ricardo) Escalera, Juanita (Rene) Flores, Isidro (Catalina) Velasquez. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hermelinda was a humble, Catholic, loving, strong, courageous, and hard working woman, who loved her family unconditionally. She will be missed by all.

Visitation will be Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 4:30 to 8:30 PM with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Flores Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 12 noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
