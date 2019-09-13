|
Misson/San Juan - Hermelinda "Nana" Villegas, 57, went home to our Lord Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.
Born in McAllen, she had lived in San Juan and in Mission. Ms. Villegas was a loving and caring person who dedicated her life to her family and retired as a Walmart Associate for 28 years. She enjoyed arts and crafts, playing bingo, gambling, and family gatherings. Nana is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ramiro Villegas, Sr.
Hermelinda is survived by her mother, Maria Margarita Villegas of Mission; five brothers, Ramiro Villegas, Jr., Rodolfo (Blanca) Villegas, Ricardo (Graciela) Villegas, Arturo Villegas, Jesus (Patricia) Villegas, all of Mission; four sisters, Rosa Ana (Joe) Ibanez of Donna, Liza (Mario) Garcia, Victoria (Pablo) Salinas, both of Edinburg, and Aracelia (Carlos) Flores of San Juan; 23 nieces and nephews; 15 grand-nieces and nephews; and numerous family members.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 13, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Our lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Granjeno, TX. Interment will follow at Granjeno Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 13, 2019