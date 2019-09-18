Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish
San Juan, TX
Hermenejildo Martinez


1933 - 2019
Hermenejildo Martinez Obituary
San Juan - Hermenejildo Martinez, 86, went home to the Lord Monday, September 16, 2019, at The Heights at Alamo in Alamo, TX. .

Born in Mexico, he had lived all of his life in Alamo and San Juan. Mr. Martinez worked for over 40 years in Carol Schuster Farms. He Martinez is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Juliana Martinez; nine children, Juan (Anastacia) Martinez, Daniel (Ramona) Martinez, Francisco Martinez, Juanita (Jose) Berrones, Hermenejildo (Guadalupe) Martinez, Jr., Maria Martinez, Ramiro (Maria) Martinez, Margarita (Leonardo) Maldonado, Manuel (Irma) Martinez; and numerous grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 18, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral mass will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 18, 2019
