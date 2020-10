Los Angeles, CA - Mission, TX. Herminia De La Garza 93, passed away Monday September 7th, 2020 at Southern California Hospital Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. She had lived in Mission, TX most of her life.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Valentin De La Garza, her parents Santos and Guadalupe (Montalvo) Gil, her brother Daniel Gil Sr., sisters, Irma Charles, Aida Gil Razon, Guadalupe Gil Flores and Maria Eugenia Flores.



Ms. De La Garza is survived by her four children: Valentin (Berta) De La Garza, Noelia (Mario) Antelo, Fernando (Diana) De La Garza and Thelma Benison. Her grandchildren, Valentin De La Garza 111, Jaime De La Garza, Sofia Meek, Lisa Antelo, Fernando De La Garza Jr. and Michael J. De La Garza, great grandchildren, Scarlett De La Garza, Fernando De La Garza 111, Serafina Meek, Angelica Meek, Clara De La Garza, Malaquias De La Garza and Elias De La Garza.



Grave site service was held on September 23, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission, TX.



