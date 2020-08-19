1/1
Higinio De Los Rios
1953 - 2020
League city - DONNA - Higinio de los Rios, 63, earned his angels wings on Friday, August 7, 2020 at UTMB Hospital in Webster, Texas. He was born on March 25, 1953 in Weslaco, TX to Julio and Nora de los Rios. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Elias and Julio (Beaver) de los Rios.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Noemi de los Rios, daughter,

Marissa Fountain (Richard), and two grandchildren, Ethan and Tyler Fountain of League City, Texas, brothers; Ruben, Juan Francisco, Santos and Rosendo de los Rios, sisters; Rosa Gutierrez, Aurora Gonzales, Connie Ramirez, Julia de los Rios and Nora Gonzalez. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Higinio lived in Donna, TX most of his life. To say he lived life to the fullest is an understatement. He was extremely loyal to his family and friends, giving them what he could when they needed something from him. He never denied giving his things away when someone told him they liked something specific he had. He embraced love and gave love in so many forms - giving, sharing, loving, caring - that's just who he was. Aside from his family, he loved the Dallas Cowboys, his animals and his yard, always taking great care of his plants and trees. We must not forget he made the best bar-b-que ever! He will be deeply missed by his family and those whose lives he touched.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Vaughan Funeral Home in Donna. There will be a graveside services at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Val Verde Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Vaughan Funeral Home - Donna
AUG
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Val Verde Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan Funeral Home - Donna
1701 E Business 83
Donna, TX 78537
956-464-3661
August 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathies and condolences to your family . Thanks for the many good times in Donna . Rest in Peace my friend.
Mauro Reyna
Friend
