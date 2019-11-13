|
San Isidro - Hilario Alvarado, Jr., 71, passed away on Saturday, November 10, 2019 in his home.
He was born on April 8, 1948 in Mission, Texas to Mr. Hilario Alvarado, Sr. & Mrs. Benita Garcia Alvarado. Mr. Alvarado is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Benito Alvarado.
Left to cherish Mr. Alvarado's memories is his wife Alma G. Alvarado of forty-nine years; his children: Sara Alvarado, Hilario (Amanda) Alvarado III, and Anabella (Matthew) Spence; his siblings: Francisco (Elda) Alvarado, Margarita (Ubaldo) Soto Sr. & †Benito (Geraldine) Alvarado; three grandchildren, Hilary Whitaker, Hilario "Tony" Alvarado IV and Diego Alvarado.
Hilario Alvarado, Jr. "Lalo" was a beloved husband, loving father and grandfather, devout Catholic and dedicated educator of thirty years. Mr. Alvarado's passion for education in the classroom and in school athletics led him to impact many lives in both San Isidro ISD and Rio Grande City CISD. Hilario and his brother Frank are owners of Economy Awards, Company. Since 2010, Hilario served as director for the Valley Telephone Cooperative Inc (VTX1) board.
Visitation for Mr. Alvarado is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm at Hernandez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City with a Holy Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church in San Isidro. Internment will follow at the Hilario Alvarado, Sr. Family Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals of Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 13, 2019