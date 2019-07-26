|
Hilda Elizondo Hinojosa entered into eternal rest on July 24, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Hilda was a kind and compassionate Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, and friend. She was a woman of faith, who loved and served her Lord and has been a great inspiration to many people. She will be missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.
She is survived by two daughters and one son, Leticia (Rene) Rodriguez, Marissa (Marcus) Monroe, Noe (Linda) Hinojosa, seven Grandchildren, seven Great-Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Servando Casas Hinojosa.
Pallbearers will be Mario Hinojosa, Jr., David Yancy, David Hinojosa, Rudy Hinojosa, Stephen Monroe, and Justin Monroe. Honorary Pallbearer will be Carlos Hinojosa.
The family wishes to thank Hilda's friends and family for continuous prayers and love. Additionally, the family wishes to thank the Nurses and staff of Gracia Hospice for the compassionate and loving care which was shown to Hilda and their continued support to her family members during the last year and last, but not least, her Caregivers Angelica and Sofia.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 North 10th Street, McAllen, from 3:00 pm. To 8:00 pm, with the rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, McAllen, Texas. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens, Mission, Texas.
Kreidler Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements. www.kreidlerfuneralhome.com. Sign the guestbook at www.themonitor.com/obituaries
Published in The Monitor on July 26, 2019