Hilda Silva Escobar

Obituary Condolences Round Rock, Tx. - Hilda Silva Escobar



January 15, 1940 - April 22, 2019



It's with great sadness of heart that we tell you Hilda Silva Escobar passed away April 22, 2019, in Round Rock Texas, after a long battle with cancer. Holding the hands of her children, she peacefully passed and has been reunited with our Lord and her loving family in Heaven. She will be remembered for her tremendous faith, generous spirit, kindness of heart and joyful laughter that she shared with those fortunate enough to know her for 79 years.



Hilda graduated from Mission High School in 1958, received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from PanAmerican University and dedicated her professional career to serving children across Texas. Her teaching career began in Edcouch-Elsa, transitioned to Houston ISD then back to the Rio Grande Valley where she began working for the Region One Education Service Center in 1977 as a Consultant. Her career spanned more than 26 years at Region One where she retired as the Director for Migrant & Bilingual Programs. Hilda had a passion for education and saw firsthand the opportunities it provided children, offering hope, possibility and a chance to realize their dreams. She spent her life devoted to those children and families most in need, the migrant population. After retirement, Hilda continued her commitment to the disadvantaged learner by serving on the board of the MET, Motivational Educational Training, focused on helping migrant farm workers develop learning skills to make them better citizens. She was an active leader in MET and instrumental in improving the Headstart program curriculum for their participants.



She is preceded in death by her late husband, Enrique H. Escobar Jr. and son, Daniel R. Escobar; survived by her two daughters, Andrea Escobar and Eunice Escobar Pledger, son-in-law Dean Pledger, grandchildren Olivia and Evan Pledger and numerous friends and family members.



A church and remembrance service will be held on Sunday, April 28 at 5:00 p.m. at El Mesias United Methodist Church, 209 E. 6th St., Mission TX 78572. A brief funeral service will also be held on Monday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. at El Mesias UMC followed by burial at Valley Memorial Gardens.



Flowers can be sent to Kreidler Funeral Home 314 N. 10th St., McAllen TX 78501 or donations can also be made to the Memorial Gift in Honor of Hilda Silva Escobar, which will serve the children's ministry program at El Mesias UMC. If donating, please send via check and mail to El Mesias United Methodist Church, 209 E. 6th St., Mission TX 78572, denoting Memorial Gift in Honor of Hilda Silva Escobar in the memo. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 27, 2019