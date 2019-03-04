Edinburg - Hilda Taylor, 91, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Amara Hospice Inpatient Facility in Edinburg. We want to thank the staff at Amara Hospice and the Edinburg Senior Care Center for the excellent care they provided.



Ms. Taylor was born in Germany and lived in Edinburg for 40 years.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Billie I. Taylor; a son, Hank William Taylor; and her parents, Hans Jordan and Katherine Maul.



Hilda is survived by two daughters, Billie Jean (Brian) Cary, Linda Sue Cantu; three grandchildren, William Cary, Susan Cantu, Samantha Cantu; and a great-grandson, Noah Garrett.



Hilda worked as a teacher for the Edcouch-Elsa ISD for 26 years. Because of her caring ways and determination, she became one of those teachers that students remember with fond memories and thankfulness. After retiring, she devoted her time to helping the homeless animals at the Upper Valley Humane Society. She was blessed with the gift of never giving up and helped many animals find homes. She had a special passion for both dogs and cats at the shelter, which grew to a great love for dogs.



She was a proud grandmother and would have done anything for her grandchildren. Everyone who met and got to know her, loved her because they could sense her humbleness and kindness. She will be greatly missed but she is in a beautiful place, where there is no pain but only peace as she starts her new life with our Lord.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, March 4, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary