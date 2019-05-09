Home

Hipolito De "Polo" Leon

Hipolito De "Polo" Leon Obituary
Mission - Hipolito "Polo" De Leon, age 76, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mission Regional Medical Center.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Mission. He served his country as a member of the US Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the American Legion, Post 93, a member of the Knights of Columbus and was an avid golfer. He loved his community and was committed to serving it through various organizations and volunteer opportunities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maria & Baltazar De Leon, four brothers, Oscar, Jose A. "Joe", Usvaldo & Arturo De Leon.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Gloria De Leon, sons, Hipolito "Polito" De Leon Cruz of Dallas & Omar X. De Leon of Kingwood, a daughter, Claudia Yvette Sexton of San Antonio, brothers, Baltazar De Leon of Corpus Christi & Arnoldo De Leon of San Antonio, a sister, Maria Alicia Mendiola of Mission and by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. John of the Fields Catholic Church in Mission. Interment with military honors provided by American Legion, Post 93 will follow at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission,

Funeral services are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on May 9, 2019
