Pharr - Hipolito (Polo) Salas Sr., age 92, of Pharr Texas, died December 1st, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his son Hipolito Jr. (Catherine) Salas.
He was born in Yorktown, Texas to the late Jose and Santiaga Lara Salas. He was one of 15 brothers and sisters and 3 half brothers.
Polo is survived by his beloved wife Margarita Alonzo Salas; children; Carlos (Delia), Janie (Victor) Luna, Felixiano (Brandy), Irene Deeter, Isabel (Jim) Schmitter, Sandra (Leonel) Muniz Jr.
Polo married the love of his life 72 years ago and together have 23 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Anne's Church of Pharr and enjoyed Sunday drives, family barbecues and dancing. At one time holding 3 jobs which included driving a bus for the Bracero Program during the 1950's. A great father and loyal husband. He was kind to everyone he met.
Services will be held Wednesday December 4, 2019 at St. Anne's Church in Pharr at 10AM followed by interment at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 4, 2019