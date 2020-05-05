Rio Grande City - Homero Alberto Saldana, a lifelong resident of Rio Grande City entered eternal rest at the age of 90, on Friday, May 01, 2020 at the Comfort House in McAllen, TX. He was born on August 06 1929 in Rio Grande City, Texas to Horacio Saldana and Isabel Sanchez.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Yola Longoria Saldana. He is survived by his children, George Saldana (Lorena), and Cynthia Cecilia Brown, grand-children: Charles Morris Brown, Clint Morris Brown, Nathan A. Saldana.
A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 05, 2020 from 11:00am - 7:00pm, with a Holy Rosary at 6:00pm. Memorial services will continue on Wednesday, May 06, 2020 from 8:00am - 10:00am. He will have a chapel service at 9:00am. Burial of his Ashes will be at the Rio Grande City Cemetery after the chapel service. All Funeral Services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated to go to Comfort House Service Inc. 617 Dallas Ave McAllen, Tx. 78501, www.comforthousergv.org 596-335-1463 or 956-687-7367
Published in The Monitor on May 5, 2020.