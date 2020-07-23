Edinburg - Homero Cano passed peacefully to be with the Lord on July 19, 2020.He was a dedicated educator who cared about his students, staff, colleagues, and friends so much. He was so committed to making a positive difference in his student's lives. He would tell his family, "I care about my students because they are someone's child and I think of my own children when I see my students. Just like I want my children to be treated with respect, love, and given the best, I want that for these kids." Empathy, compassion, integrity, and love were some of the greatest gifts he ever gave us. He leaves behind such an amazing legacy. As principal of Austin Elementary, he lead his students, and staff to achieve and receive the greatest honor of being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2017 in Washington, D.C.He highly valued education, a value his wife shares. Their three children were supported and encouraged to pursue educational excellence thus, all are college graduates. Each of his children's graduations were highlights in his life. His most recent highlight was the graduation of his eldest, Monique Tenay Cano, Ph.D.Homero loved his family more than anything else in this world. He was married to Ernestina E. Cano for 34 years. He would leave his children in awe at times for how much he loved their mother and how he expressed his love. His gestures, big or small, would stop his children in their tracks, which would have them reflect upon the love that he conveyed because it was so great and genuine. His children were his absolute pride and joy. He loved them with every fiber of his being and they all felt it. Conversation and family time around the dinner table was what he loved most. He enjoyed breakfast with his sister, Irma, every Saturday. His passion was traveling and he was always looking forward to the next big trip. He loved surprising his wife, Ernie, with vacations, which filled the Cano home with such excitement. He loved to joke, have so much fun, and his smile was absolutely heartwarming.He was such an animal lover, he enjoyed playing with his German Shephard, Rocky and his Labrador Retriever, Charlie. He would sing to his dogs and that would make everyone giggle with joy. He made such a profound impact on so many people's lives during his time here. We know the gates of heaven were opened for him on July 19 and that God welcomed his son with open arms. He was an angel on earth and he will now be looking down on all of us, caring for us, as an angel from above.Homero is preceded in death by his parents, Basilio and Olga Cano; three brothers, Juan, Jaimito, Jaime Cano; his father-in-law, Alberto Elizondo; three aunts and five uncles.Homero Cano is survived by his wife, Ernestina "Ernie" Elizondo Cano; his children, Dr. Monique Tenay Cano, Tiffany Denise Cano, and Homero Ernesto Cano; his sisters, Irma Cano, Lucila (Steve) Parrott, Olga (Gary) Grammar; his mother-in-law, Ernestina Elizondo; his brothers in-law, Jaime Elizondo, Albert (Martha) Elizondo, Ruben Elizondo, Armando Elizondo; nieces and nephews, Kotten Grammar, April Skorczewski, Buzy and Kayne S. Parrott, Jaime Cano and Anissa Canales, Cristina and Griselda Cano, Ruben D., Adam A. and Esteban Elizondo, Victoria and Ana Rodriguez, and Valerie Elizondo.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Friday, July 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton Rd., Edinburg, TX 78539. Funeral mass will take place at 12 noon Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.You may participate in the rosary via Zoom, using meeting ID 839 3113 6527. You may view the Funeral Mass on YouTube at st.josephchurchedinburg or on Facebook at StJosephEdinburg.We invite everyone to participate in Homero Cano's FAREWELL PARADE. You may drive by Austin Elementary, at 1023 E. Kuhn, Edinburg, TX 78541, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Line up for the parade will begin at 5:45 p.m. Please remain in your vehicles at all times.The Cano family very much appreciates your continued prayers.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.