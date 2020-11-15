EDINBURG - Homero Cardenas Castillo, 69, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas.Born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, to the late Jose and Estela Cardenas Castillo, he lived most of his life in Edinburg, Texas. He married the love of his life Aracelia and together they formed a loving family with four children. Mr. Cardenas was a hard-working, family-oriented man who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, listening to music and cooking outdoors. Homero was humble, dependable, generous, honest, and a man of his word. The world is a better place because of Mr. Cardenas and he is going to be greatly missed, his caring and unique personality will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.-Thank you for all your love and lessons dad, we love you forever!Mr. Cardenas is survived by his loving wife of 47 years of marriage, Aracelia Cardenas; four children, Laura (Charlie) Garcia, Diana (Pete) Sanchez, Homero (Beatriz) Cardenas, Jr., Jose (Jessica) Cardenas; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, November 15, 2020, and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. A catholic service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Due to the pandemic everyone is required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.