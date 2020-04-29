Edinburg - Homero Gonzalez of McAllen, TX entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence in McAllen, Tx. He is preceded in death by his father Jose Humberto Gonzalez, sister Noelia Salinas and son Homero Gonzalez Jr. He is survived by his mother Criselda Aguirre, brothers & sisters Maricela Lopez, Criselda Saenz and Horacio Gonzalez, wife Norma Gonzalez, daughters Heidi Denise Gonzalez and Amanda Gonzalez , daughter-in-law Yvette C. Gonzalez, his grandchildren Justin Isaac Gonzalez, Bryan Gonzalez, Jerehn Aleck Solis, Nolan Edward Gonzalez and Jaxon Gonzalez. Services will be under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.

