Homero Rios Obituary
Edinburg - Homero Rios, 71, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andres and Cristela Rios; a brother, Alberto Rios; and a sister, Flor Estela Castilleja.

Mr. Rios is survived by three sons, Homero Isaias Rios, Alex (Nicole) Rios, Oscar Martin Rios, all of Edinburg; a daughter, Tabitha (Isaac) Rivera of Pharr; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and eight siblings, Blas Rios, Ramon Rios, Ruben Rios, Fred Rios, Andy Rios, Raymundo Rios, Betty Garza, and Elvia Abrego.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, May 19, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Pallbearers will be Homer Rios, Alex Rios, Oscar Rios, Isaiah Rios, Nathan Rios, and Oscar Rios.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on May 19, 2019
