Edinburg - Homero Salazar Sr., 59, went home to the Lord Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg.
Born in Pharr, Homero lived in Edinburg for most of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Luis and Ignacia Salazar; a brother, Oscar Salazar; and a sister, Maria Luisa Hardvesty.
Homero is survived by a son, Homero (Julia Reyes) Salazar Jr. of Edinburg; three daughters, Daniella Armendariz of El Paso, Nadia Nicole Salazar of Edinburg, Victoria Salazar of Dallas; two grandchildren, Eddie Granados, Azavella Beltran; six sisters; and a brother.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on May 14, 2019