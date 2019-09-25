Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Homero Xavier "Homer" Sandoval

Homero Xavier "Homer" Sandoval Obituary
Pharr/Austin - Homero Xavier "Homer" Sandoval, 54, went home to our Lord Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his residence in Austin.

Homer was born in Edinburg and raised in Pharr. He graduated from PSJA High School 1983 where he was a member of the band. Homer was selected by the Texas All State Band which toured Europe the Summer of 1983. Homer taught catechism at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Pharr and graduated from St. Edward's University with a BBA in Finance.

He worked for the Texas Lottery Commission and later worked at the University of Texas at Austin until his retirement. Homer was involved with the City of Austin Theater Arts & Drama, performing plays at Zilker Park. He was a caring, good-hearted person who volunteered with disabled children. Homer never met a stranger and loved helping others.

He is preceded in death by his father, Audomaro E. Sandoval Sr.

Homer is survived by his mother, Berta V. Sandoval of Pharr; his older brothers, Audomaro E. Sandoval Jr. of Austin, and Eduardo Rene Sandoval of Pharr.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 25, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 25, 2019
