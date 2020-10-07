1/1
Hope S. Mondragon
Mercedes - Hope Saenz Mondragon

November 27, 2021 - October 3, 2020

Mercedes - Hope S. Mondragon 98, lifelong resident of Mercedes, Texas, peacefully entered eternal life on October 3, 2020, at Avalon Memory Care in Edinburg. She was born on November 27, 1921.

Hope was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Mondragon, who preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her four brothers: Miguel, Joe, Louis, George, and sisters: Modesta (Tita), Sara, and Elena (Helen). She is survived by her three daughters: Dolores Mondragon Grisham of Weslaco, Nelda Mondragon Mercer (Tom) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Sam Mondragon Kelly (Fetcher) of Richmond, Virginia; five granddaughters: Gilda Aguilar of Mercedes, Lisa Aguilar Aleman (Jaime) of McAllen, Jacqueline Mercer Prewitt (John) of Canton, Michigan, Andie Kelly Richardson (Clay) of Ozona, Bobbi Kelly Rodriguez (Roy) of College Station; and eight great-grandchildren: Mia and Sela Aleman, Jackson Prewitt, West and Sailor Richardson, Nate, Dorothy, and Mary Grace Rodriguez; along with many loving relatives and friends. Hope's grandchildren will remember her as a warm and caring grandma with a fun sense of humor.

She will be lovingly remembered for her devotion to her faith, family, and community. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church serving along with her husband as Eucharistic Ministers. She was an involved parent in the Mercedes School's PTA and band boosters.

Hope's hobbies included oil painting and ceramics, along with her love for music and dancing. Hope and Bob enjoyed traveling the country in their RV, and gathering with friends for country western and square dancing. They were active members of the Harlingen Elks Lodge #1889, and the American Legion, Post 439..

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at (alz.org).

Viewing will be held from 1 - 8 PM, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home, 439 S. Vermont Ave., Mercedes, TX.

Interment is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020, 1 PM, at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 14166 E. Business 83, La Feria, TX. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Garcia and Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

In the words of Helen Keller:

What was once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose.

For all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.

Published in The Monitor on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
